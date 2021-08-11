Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 65,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. 658,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,285,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

