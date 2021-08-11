F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

