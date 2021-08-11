Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.20. 479,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

