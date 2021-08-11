Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 30.6% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $122.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

