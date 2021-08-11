FansTime (FTI) Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $1.35 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.