FantasyGold (FGC) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $53,282.18 and $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

