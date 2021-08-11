FaraLand Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (FARA)

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00007526 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,970,782 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

Buying and Selling FaraLand

