Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.66. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

