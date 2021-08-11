Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.66. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

