Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FURCF. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FURCF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.59. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

