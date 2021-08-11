Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FURCF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.59. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

