Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,707 shares of company stock worth $278,250. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

