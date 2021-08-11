Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $328.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.80 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

