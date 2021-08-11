Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Federated Hermes worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 323,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,894 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

