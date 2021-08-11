FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.07. 45,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,938. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $195.14 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

