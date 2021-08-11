Feellike (FLL) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Feellike has a market cap of $17,313.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00155198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.77 or 0.99679436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.73 or 0.00857128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.