Fei Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $89.90 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

