Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 3,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FENC. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

