Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,292.86 ($29.96).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 2,372 ($30.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 66.26. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,492.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

