FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 2,807,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,700. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FibroGen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.