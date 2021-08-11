FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 34171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FGEN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

