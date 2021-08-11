FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 34171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Several other analysts also recently commented on FGEN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.
In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.