Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $322.45

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322.45 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 320.50 ($4.19), with a volume of 295463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 321.50 ($4.20).

The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

