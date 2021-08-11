Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stake Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 290.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78.

