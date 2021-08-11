Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,749,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 897,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,193,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

