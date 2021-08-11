Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Acquires $297,859.10 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.