Field Trip Health (FTRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,277. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

