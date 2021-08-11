Filecoin Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Filecoin has a market cap of $6.80 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $71.14 or 0.00155870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,141.69 or 0.98903159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00860517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.63 or 0.07038708 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 95,633,241 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

