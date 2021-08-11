Financial Analysis: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05%

0.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.18%. GAN has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GAN $35.16 million 20.61 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -42.07

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GAN.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats GAN on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

