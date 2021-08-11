Financial Analysis: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vedanta alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vedanta and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.13%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Vedanta.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vedanta and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.30 $1.54 billion N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.70 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.36

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77%

Volatility and Risk

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.