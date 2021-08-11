Financial Comparison: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) & iHuman (NYSE:IH)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -33.62% -25.41% -9.53% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

0.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and iHuman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 226.25%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and iHuman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $24.85 million 3.67 -$14.13 million N/A N/A iHuman $81.52 million 5.23 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

iHuman beats ATA Creativity Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

