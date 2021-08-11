Financial Contrast: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) & Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.27 $787.71 million $3.41 11.60

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 33.08% 18.19% 13.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Mining and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67

Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.93%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Newmont Corporation. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

