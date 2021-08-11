Financial Contrast: SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SThree and Chiyoda, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SThree 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SThree has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiyoda has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SThree and Chiyoda’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SThree $1.54 billion 0.29 $21.72 million $0.18 19.11 Chiyoda $2.98 billion 0.36 $75.40 million $0.07 59.43

Chiyoda has higher revenue and earnings than SThree. SThree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiyoda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SThree and Chiyoda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SThree N/A N/A N/A Chiyoda 2.51% 24.11% 2.23%

Summary

Chiyoda beats SThree on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Japan, Dubai, Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. SThree plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services. The company was founded by Akiyoshi Tamaki on January 20, 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

