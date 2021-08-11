Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 16,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNCH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

