FIO Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $13.96 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

