FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP Buys $439,920.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. 4,179,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,837,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 3,921.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 407,131 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.