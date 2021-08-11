First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 5.5% Higher

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.70. 5,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 368,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $697,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $2,047,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $10,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

