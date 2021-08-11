First Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 525.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,368,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.