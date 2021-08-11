First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $102.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

