First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce sales of $102.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $399.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.11 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Busey.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
BUSE stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
