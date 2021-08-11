First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2021 earnings at $45.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $81.83 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $867.19 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $820.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

