First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 315,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

