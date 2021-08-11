First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

