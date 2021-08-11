First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

