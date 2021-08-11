First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Lessened by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,118,000.

LMBS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 487,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,348. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90.

