First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Raised by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 1.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $57.76.

