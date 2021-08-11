First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Position Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.67% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48.

