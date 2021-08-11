First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87.

