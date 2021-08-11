First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Raised by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,108 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 1.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $961,000.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,843. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64.

