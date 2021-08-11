First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.09

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.98, with a volume of 129979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1,549.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,851,000.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

