FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £149.40 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold acquired 179 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Thursday, June 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 209 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £171.38 ($223.91).

FGP stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90.10 ($1.18). 2,311,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,552. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.08. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32).

FGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FirstGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

