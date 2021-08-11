Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 10,514 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

