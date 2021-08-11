FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.10

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$240.10 and last traded at C$237.63, with a volume of 10643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$237.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC cut FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$219.72. The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

